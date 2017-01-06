She added, "Someone has to be the bigger person. I walked over to him. We sat down. I gave him a hug, we talked for a few minutes and that was that."

Cheers to starting with a clean slate in the New Year! Nearly a year and a half ago, however, they were singing a different tune. The feud took off after Fox insinuated on Watch What Happens Live that the "In Da Club" rapper was gay.

"What were your thoughts when 50 Cent blamed the season ratings dip on 'gay stuff?'" host Andy Cohen asked Fox in November 2015.

"First of all, you know the pot called the kettle black is all I'm saying," Fox responded.

Cohen flat out asked her if 50 Cent could be gay, and she said, "he's not," but added that he "just seems like he's got something that's not quite clear."