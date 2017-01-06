Adam Driver Recalls the Last Time He Saw Carrie Fisher

Fisher last appeared on The Late Show in December to promote her memoir, The Princess Diarist—a real thrill for Stephen Colbert, a lifelong Star Wars fan. "As you can kind of tell from meeting her, she burns very bright and has such a great, very generous energy," Driver said. "For that suddenly not to be on set, and we're talking about it and all publicity, or just in life when you see her in a Star Wars event, she's just, you know...to have her character—not just her character in the movie, but her character missing from that very small unit—is a tragedy."

Driver and Fisher were reunited while filming Star Wars: Episode XIII, in theaters Dec. 15—though it's unclear if their characters will finally cross paths. "We finished the second one last summer," he said. "I think the last time I saw her, actually, was on set, being Princess Leia."