Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
W did it again last night.
The monthly magazine threw its annual pre-Golden Globes Best Performances Party at the legendary Chateau Marmont hotel—and as usual, it was star-studded.
One of the first to arrive was Natalie Portman. The Oscar winner chatted with the magazine's Stefano Tonchi and Lynn Hirschberg and then had a quick hello with Emma Stone before heading out the door to head to a screening of her film Jackie, hosted by Julia Roberts.
Stone, who is recovering from strep throat, gave a big hug to Moonlight's Mahershala Ali at the inside bar.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine
Nearby was Justin Timberlake chatting with his Trolls co-star James Corden (fingers crossed they were making plans for J.T. to finally appear on Carpool Karaoke). On the patio overlooking Sunset Boulevard, Timberlake and Jessica Biel hung out with Garrett Hedlund as well as Amy Adams and her artist husband Darren Le Gallo.
Corden then had an animated chat with Chris Pine, who was later spotted having a smoke on the patio.
Nearby, Lily Collins hung out with Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana. Hailee Steinfeld was seen arm-in-arm with boyfriend Cameron Smoller.
The three-hour bash, which was sponsored by Audi and Moet & Chandon, was coming to an end when Barbra Streisand made a surprise appearance with her husband James Brolin. The two were quickly escorted to a room where a bodyguard blocked the doorway from anyone getting inside. However, Pine was quickly waved in as was the hotel's owner Andre Balazs.
Also seen at the party were Captain Fantastic star Viggo Mortensen, Tom Ford and husband Richard Buckley, La La Land director Damien Chazelle, newly-minted star Millie Bobby Brown, Ruth Negga, Steve Carell, Evan Rachel Wood, Rami Malek, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ireland Baldwin, Outlander star Caitriona Balfe, Fifty Shades of Grey producer Dana Brunetti, 20th Century Women director Mike Mills, Michelle Monaghan, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.