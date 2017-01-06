Get ready, West Covina—because change is a-coming!
As Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns from its holiday hiatus tonight with back-to-back episodes, it marks the arrival of its heavily anticipated new recurring guest star, Scott Michael Foster. The Greek alum makes his first appearance in the second episode of the evening, and his character throws just about everyone else's lives into something of a tailspin.
"Nathaniel Plimpton III—his full legal name—is a lawyer who works for his father's firm in big, bad Los Angeles. And he gets assigned to this new firm that his company has taken over: Whitefeather & Associates," Foster told E! News during a visit to set as he filmed his first episode. "And he's sent there to make money for the company and prove himself to Daddy."
You read that right: Darryl Whitefeather (Pete Gardner) is no longer the master of his own domain.
When the new boss threatens layoffs as he works to make West Covina's wackiest law firm somewhat profitable, everyone goes into manic mode, including Rebecca (Rachel Bloom). "Nathaniel is, in many ways, everything Rebecca ran away from. It's almost like her past is coming back to haunt her. It's not like Audra Levine coming in for an episode and leaving, it's not like her mother," Bloom teased. "This is the symbol of everything she ran away from, and so the question is: Who will change who more?"
While Rebecca initially challenges Nathaniel's plans, trying to convince him to keep her friends employed, the dynamic between the pair just might shift as the season continues. "There's a sprout of tension there between them. Whether it's purely platonic or sexual, there's something there," Foster teased. "They're obviously butting heads for more than just business reasons." (Though just a recurring guest star for the remainder of the season, it was reported at the time of Foster's casting that the character would potentially become regular should the CW do the right thing and order a third season.)
Though he won't make his singing debut just yet, Foster admitted that there's a song in his first episode that he couldn't get enough of. "There's one that we're shooting this episode…I can't get it out of my head. It's sort of about my entrance and how they react to who I am," he told us. "It's really, really funny. It's one of those earworms where I've been singing it for day…So, that one's stuck in my head. It'll get stuck in yours too."
If you can't stand the wait before the episode airs to delight in this song, you're in luck. You can check out the hilarious number, led by Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin) and exclusive to E! News, as well as one of Foster's first scenes, above!
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns with two back-to-back new episodes on Friday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on the CW.