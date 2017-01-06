Get ready, West Covina—because change is a-coming!

As Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns from its holiday hiatus tonight with back-to-back episodes, it marks the arrival of its heavily anticipated new recurring guest star, Scott Michael Foster. The Greek alum makes his first appearance in the second episode of the evening, and his character throws just about everyone else's lives into something of a tailspin.

"Nathaniel Plimpton III—his full legal name—is a lawyer who works for his father's firm in big, bad Los Angeles. And he gets assigned to this new firm that his company has taken over: Whitefeather & Associates," Foster told E! News during a visit to set as he filmed his first episode. "And he's sent there to make money for the company and prove himself to Daddy."

You read that right: Darryl Whitefeather (Pete Gardner) is no longer the master of his own domain.