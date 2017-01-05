First of all, let us say there is nothing funny about real-life murders.
There is also nothing funny about two young men murdering their parents, or about a possible defense that involves child abuse. But there is unfortunately something morbidly funny about a two-hour special that just keeps saying the phrase "killed their parents" over and over and over until it no longer sounds like a real or sad thing.
ABC's lengthy titled Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers — American Sons, American Murderers told the tale of Erik and Lyle Menendez, brothers who are currently serving life in prison for murdering their parents, Kitty and José Menendez, in 1989.
The special's big draw was the fact that they got Lyle to participate over the phone from prison, and of course, most of his input was saved for the final 20 minutes. He spoke about his wife and how he can totally have a healthy 13 year marriage while in prison, and how he barely recognizes the Lyle of 1989 who killed his parents.
All in all, the special just felt kind of pointless. Many experts believe Lyle and Erik were monsters who deserved to spend life in prison. Others believe they were victims of child abuse and had a reason for killing their parents. No one has any real way of finding out for sure, and no one ever will, so why are we even here?
That all said, true crime specials are our jam, and we will continue to eat them up, but we appreciate a good point, ya know?
Maybe we'll just thank this special for priming us for the upcoming Law & Order series chronicling the case, and then move on!
