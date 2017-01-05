If there's one Disney Channel star ready to take on the world, it may just be Rowan Blanchard.

For three seasons, the actress was the heart and soul of Girl Meets World thanks to her friendship with Maya Hart (Sabrina Carpenter) and family bond with Cory and Topanga Mathews (Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel).

But after E! News confirmed the show's cancellation Wednesday evening, many were left with a wide range of emotions.

"I have tried to go in and write this many times in preparation for this moment that I feared might come," the actress shared in an Instagram post. "I will never be able to put into words my gratitude for Michael Jacobs, the creator of our world, for bring us together—by all, I mean us and you."

She wrote, "It is with this cast family I experienced mourning and heartbreak and overjoyment and long days that turned into long nights, each and every moment so painstakingly beautiful."