7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2017 Golden Globes

Well, what do you know?

An award show hosted by the lovable Jimmy Fallon can have its twists and turns.

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards unfolded in atypically dramatic fashion on Sunday, with both the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the night's honorees keeping us on our toes throughout the three-hour-long ceremony. Just when you thought you knew what was going to happen...

Surprise!

And not only did the 2017 Golden Globes refuse to make the rest of award season any more predictable, by the end of the night, everyone sitting in that room had managed to become even more bound together by their chosen profession, many of them worshiping at the feet of a deity named Meryl.