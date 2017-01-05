Fifth Harmony Releases First Official Photo Without Camila Cabello

Well, guys, here's your new Fifth Harmony.

Less than a month after fans heard the shocking news of member Camila Cabello's exit, the girl group released their first official photograph as a foursome on Twitter.

The red-hot snapshot shows remaining members Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui having some fun for the camera while strutting various coordinating outfits. The photo was simply captioned, "Twenty Seventeen."

In mid-December, the pop girl group took to Instagram to announce that Cabello had decided to leave the chart-topping group.

"After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony," the statement read. "We wish her well."