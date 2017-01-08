Drop everything: Award season is here!

There are many reasons we're partial to the Golden Globes (it's the first big show of the year, for starters). But in reality, it's the jaw-dropping beauty looks, ranging from low-key and dewy to deep and moody, that spoke to us the most.

Take Mandy Moore's fairly approachable everyday look. Her barely-there pinkish-nude lip was cohesively teamed with her bright blush. And her neutral smoky eye felt casual, but not overtly-sexy. Lily Collins' look was soft and easy, too. In her case: Monochromatic eye shadow that went perfectly with her blush gown, while her contrasting cherry gave the final look a romantic edge.