Drop everything: Award season is here!
There are many reasons we're partial to the Golden Globes (it's the first big show of the year, for starters). But in reality, it's the jaw-dropping beauty looks, ranging from low-key and dewy to deep and moody, that spoke to us the most.
Take Mandy Moore's fairly approachable everyday look. Her barely-there pinkish-nude lip was cohesively teamed with her bright blush. And her neutral smoky eye felt casual, but not overtly-sexy. Lily Collins' look was soft and easy, too. In her case: Monochromatic eye shadow that went perfectly with her blush gown, while her contrasting cherry gave the final look a romantic edge.
On the other end of the spectrum, Kerry Washington brought the drama with a midnight plum lip color, which was only matched in intensity by her bold blush and even bolder eyes.
We could go on and on about what went right—and in fact, we will. Keep clicking for the full report!
