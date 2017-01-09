Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Happy Birthday, dear princess!
Kate Middleton can expect to blow out 35 candles today as she rings in her 35th birthday, and we're certain she'll do so beside her hubby, Prince William, and two adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, we can't help but wonder: What other activities will the Duchess of Cambridge choose to do on her special day?
Well, we took a look at some of her well-known hobbies, and here's a list of just a few of her favorite pastimes we hope she gets to enjoy today:
Coloring: Prince William honored adult coloring book illustrator Johanna Basford with the Order of the British Empire in November, revealing his wife loves to color as a sort of therapeutic escape. "Prince William actually said that his wife likes to color in the Secret Garden, which was really sweet," Basford told The Telegraph of her best-selling coloring book.
Photography: The fact that Kate loves coloring should come as no surprise, considering she studied the History of Art at St. Andrews. In fact, she also loves photography and even released these photos she took of Princess Charlotte ahead of the little one's first birthday in May.
She originally kicked off her photography lessons while helping her mother and father photograph different items for their mail-order party supply company, Party Pieces.
Fashion Or would the pastime technically be shopping? Either way, the Duchess is arguably the most fashionable royal in history. Whether it's a cheap pair of pants from The Gap or a pricier, head-to-toe Jenny Packham ensemble, Kate has always been a fashion mastermind.
In fact, she worked as a buyer for major fashion chain Jigsaw and Jigsaw Junior after graduating from university.
Cooking: While Prince William has joked Kate's cooking is the reason he's so skinny, it's actually something she thoroughly enjoys and is quite good at.
In fact, in 2014, the Duchess completed a two-week course at Leiths Cookery School. She's also known for making jars of plum preserves and giving them as gifts around holidays.
Gardening: Speaking of cooking, the Duchess also has a bit of a green thumb. During her visit to Newcastle in 2012, Kate took a tour of Elswick Park, led by gardener Emma Hughes.
As she admired the open space, Hughes said Kate admitted she loves nothing more than gardening herself. "She grows her own potatoes in sacks," the gardener revealed. "We were digging the potatoes and she was asking about it. She said ours were bigger. She said she only got small ones this year."
Tennis As we've reported before, Kate might just be one of the sportiest royals ever. While in school, she was on a variety of sports teams, including field hockey and swimming, and even in taking on her royal duties, she's proven her athleticism time and time again. One of her favorite sports is tennis as she maintains an honorary membership at the Wimbledon All England Tennis Club, and just last year, she and Prince William built a new tennis court at their home in Anmer Hall.
Working Out: Since she grew up playing sports, the Duchess has continued staying active. Not only does she have a private gym for workouts at Kensington Palace, she's also been known to go walking or running in various neighborhoods around her homes.
Sailing: Both Kate and Prince William have been known for enjoying the open seas. Kate crewed on Round the World Challenge boats in the Solent while taking a break from her schooling, and in 2014, she beat her hubby during a "healthy" sailing competition between separate Emirates Team New Zealand Americas Cup yachts.
Skiing: Along with her various sports on the court or in the field, Kate and William both enjoy taking time out in the snow, too. For example, during one of their first vacations together as a couple, the pair enjoyed a ski trip in Switzerland with some friends.
Diving: Of course, we can't leave out the uncharted territories the royal couple also enjoys visiting...
Prince William has been diving for much of his life, which was encouraged by his father who he succeeded in 2014 as president of the British Sub-Aqua Club. Keeping up with her hubby, in 2015, The Telegraph reported the Duchess passed the Professional Association of Diving Instructors' Advanced Open Water Diver qualification and can officially dive to a depth of 98-feet—most advanced qualification taken by recreational divers.
Happy birthday again to the Duchess and to many more years' of fun activities!