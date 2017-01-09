Happy Birthday, dear princess!

Kate Middleton can expect to blow out 35 candles today as she rings in her 35th birthday, and we're certain she'll do so beside her hubby, Prince William, and two adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However, we can't help but wonder: What other activities will the Duchess of Cambridge choose to do on her special day?

Well, we took a look at some of her well-known hobbies, and here's a list of just a few of her favorite pastimes we hope she gets to enjoy today: