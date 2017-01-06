Her presence at award shows is one of the most surefire guarantees in Hollywood. It's calming. It lets us know that everything is right in the world. In fact, it's come to the point that no one is really sure quite what a J-Law-less show even looks like.

The actress has been the biggest part of practically every season in recent memory—starting with 2011's Winter's Bone, to Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, followed by the seasons of American Hustle and Joy, respectively. If Jennifer Lawrence stars in a movie during the holiday season, it's become a shoo-in that she receives a nomination for, well, everything. And why wouldn't she be? Her bread and butter is choosing roles that are geared directly towards the academies (all of them), in movies that are marketed directly towards the award circuit.

Even last year, in a movie that can be described at best as trying too hard and at worst as, well, a melodrama about mops, she still got an Oscar nom (and won the Golden Globe). If Joy can't keep her from stealing the show from January straight on through March, then what can?

