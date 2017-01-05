Meek Mill is making a statement on Instagram following his breakup with Nicki Minaj.

Just hours after news broke that the couple ended their romantic relationship, the "All Eyes on You" rapper took to social media and shared quite the buzzworthy message.

In the post that has since been deleted, Meek displayed an image of wedge sneakers with the caption, "If you walk out don't wear these they wack….."

If you think it's just your average piece of footwear, let us explain the significance.

Those shoes were worn in the music video for Ciara's 2013 break-up single "I'm Out" featuring Nicki. Coincidence or something more? We'll let you decide.