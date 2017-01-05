Val Chmerkovskiy Defends His Romance With Amber Rose

Val Chmerkovskiy has no patience for haters.
His girlfriend Amber Rose gushed about their romance to her co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue on Play.it's Loveline Wednesday night, but it seems that not everyone is as excited about the match up as they are. Instagram users took to the comment section of Amber's kissing photo to call out the couple.
As a result, the Dancing With the Stars pro turned to Twitter Thursday morning to defend his relationship.
"It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you," he tweeted. "...and what God knows about you. -beautiful advice this morning."
Val also retweeted a deep message from Russell Simmons. "Our prime purpose in this life is to help others," Simmons wrote. "And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them."
Clearly, Val wants everyone to know that he doesn't care what anyone thinks. Instead, he'd prefer for his fans and followers to lift each other up instead of putting each other down. Meanwhile, he'll be enjoying his positive relationship with the former DWTS contestant.
"It's amazing. It's so good," Rose shared on her podcast. "It's been four months now and it's awesome. I love his family and everyone's so great. He's great."
She continued, "Right now, it's just absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."
Rumors about these two started swirling while she was on DWTS (training with Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy). Val and Amber didn't confirm their love until some time had passed. "I didn't want to put it out there [early on] because I wasn't sure about us yet. We were just kinda talking," Amber admitted on Loveline. "It's so exciting though."