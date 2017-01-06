Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will get a victory lap of sorts with Bright Lights, the HBO Documentary about their relationship directed by Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom. It's now a fitting parting gift to the Hollywood icons (read E! News' review of the movie), one that Fisher and Reynolds both saw, Stevens told E! News.

"Carrie really loved the film," he told us in a recent interview.

But Fisher wasn't always in love with the documentary. "At first we had to kind of—she was a little shocked at the intimacy of it," Stevens said. But with the help of some of the Stars Wars legend's friends who saw the finished documentary, Fisher came around, Stevens said.