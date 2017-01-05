Ryan Seacrest Weighs In on Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Performance

In case you missed it, Carey experienced some technical difficulties on NYE that affected her sound. In turn, it affected her ability to properly perform along with the pre-recorded tracks (which is normal protocol for a singer who is performing live) of "Emotions" and "We Belong Together."

Though she continued her performance in stride, she eventually got a little irritated and told the crowd, "Well, happy New Year! We can't hear. I'll just get through the moment, OK?" she said, later adding, "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

She also explained, "We didn't have a check for this song, so we'll just say, it went to number one, and that's what it is, OK?"

When "We Belong Together" played, she tried to turn the problem around by asking for the crowd's help. "This is the album version, so I'm just going to let you put this thing on me and sing along," she told the audience. "It just don't get any better."