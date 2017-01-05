Kim Kardashian is wasting no time when it comes to her social media return.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star disappeared from social media after her robbery in Paris in October, but with a new year arrived a new Kim—at least in terms of social media. While her Instagram profile still houses all of her old photos that featured risqué ensembles, selfies and plenty of cleavage, it appears her 2017 image will be much more family oriented.

On Thursday Kim shared two new pictures on her Instagram: one of her holding on to adorable son Saint West and another of big sister North West watching over Saint. She also put three different pictures on her app and website that will make you say, "awww." One photo features hubby Kanye West spending quality time with his daughter, who is wearing a cute track jacket. The other two are intimate pictures of Kim and Kanye's kids, who already appear to be the best of friends.