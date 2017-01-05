Kim Kardashian is wasting no time when it comes to her social media return.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star disappeared from social media after her robbery in Paris in October, but with a new year arrived a new Kim—at least in terms of social media. While her Instagram profile still houses all of her old photos that featured risqué ensembles, selfies and plenty of cleavage, it appears her 2017 image will be much more family oriented.
On Thursday Kim shared two new pictures on her Instagram: one of her holding on to adorable son Saint West and another of big sister North West watching over Saint. She also put three different pictures on her app and website that will make you say, "awww." One photo features hubby Kanye West spending quality time with his daughter, who is wearing a cute track jacket. The other two are intimate pictures of Kim and Kanye's kids, who already appear to be the best of friends.
Kim made her official comeback on Jan. 3, 2017, when she released a precious home video on her app. The footage gave fans an intimate look at the West family's home life, including a glimpse at Saint's first steps! In other scenes Yeezy and Kim kiss, hug and prove they're as happy as ever, despite all the rumors surrounding their marriage.
Courtesy KimKardashianWest.com
Courtesy KimKardashianWest.com
Courtesy KimKardashianWest.com
The video was set to Jeremih's "Paradise," which features lyrics such as "Man, I knew life would be alright / But who would have thought it would be this good?"
While Kim experienced something incredibly traumatic at the end of 2016, the lesson she learned—and the lesson she wants all her followers to know—is that family will forever be the most important.