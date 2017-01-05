Naomi Campbell Reveals She Was Almost Robbed in Paris in 2012

Naomi Campbell has an idea of what Kim Kardashian went through last year.

Appearing on The Wendy Williams Show Thursday, the Star actress opened up about her friendship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, as well as the dark connection they unfortunately share. "I like Kim a lot. She's a very sweet person. In fact, all of them are very well mannered—very sweet, very polite," the 46-year-old fashionista said of 36-year-old Kardashian and her large family. "I've gotten to know Kim in the last few years, and she's a really great girl."

Campbell ran into Kardashian at Hermès just two days before the social media siren was bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint. As she told host Wendy Williams, "I sympathize with her a lot."

As it turned out, Campbell had been in a similar situation years earlier.