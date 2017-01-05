Kim Kardashian is making a comeback!

After the terrifying Paris robbery Kim went through back in October, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is steadily making her return to the spotlight. This week, she began posting on social media again and even shared her first selfie of 2017!

"First selfie of 2017 w my mama," Kim wrote on Snapchat along with a photo of herself and Kris Jenner.

A majority of Kim's social media posts so far have been very personal pics and videos with her family, including husband Kanye West and their two kids.