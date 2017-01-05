Lamar Odom Is Out of Rehab and Smiles in First Photo

Lamar Odom has completed a month-long stint in rehab and appears to be in great spirits.

In December, Odom checked himself into a 30-day rehab program near San Diego. E! News learned about his stint days after papers to finalize his andKhloe Kardashian's divorce were filed and more than a year after he experienced a near-fatal overdose.

Prior to entering rehab, Odom had taped an episode of The Doctors, in which he talked to Dr. Travis Stork, an ER physician, about his overdose for the first time and was asked about substance abuse. Odom continues to work with him, a source told E! News Thursday.

Odom left the treatment facility Thursday after completing the 30-day program, which included both individual and group therapy, according to a statement from The Doctors. A photo of him smiling and raising his fist in the air was released.