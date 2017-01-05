Power-hungry robots and a group of cool kids who battle a monster (and a whole bunch of mouth-breathers) are nominated for the 2017 Producers Guild Awards.

The TV nominees were announced Thursday and include the debut seasons of HBO's popular sci-fi drama Westworld, which starred Anthony Hopkins and Evan Rachel Wood and depicted a Western theme park of androids, and Netflix's breakout sci-fi hit Stranger Things, which starred Millie Bobby Brown as the enigmatic girl Eleven.

Nominations were also given to past nominees House of Cards, Netflix's political drama starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, and Better Caul Saul, the Breaking Bad spinoff starring Bob Odenkirk, as well as 2015 winner Game of Thrones.