HBO
HBO
Power-hungry robots and a group of cool kids who battle a monster (and a whole bunch of mouth-breathers) are nominated for the 2017 Producers Guild Awards.
The TV nominees were announced Thursday and include the debut seasons of HBO's popular sci-fi drama Westworld, which starred Anthony Hopkins and Evan Rachel Wood and depicted a Western theme park of androids, and Netflix's breakout sci-fi hit Stranger Things, which starred Millie Bobby Brown as the enigmatic girl Eleven.
Nominations were also given to past nominees House of Cards, Netflix's political drama starring Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright, and Better Caul Saul, the Breaking Bad spinoff starring Bob Odenkirk, as well as 2015 winner Game of Thrones.
Netflix
The 2017 Producers Guild Awards will take place Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.
Check out a list of TV nominations.
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
House of Cards
Stranger Things
Westworld
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:
Atlanta
black-ish
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Veep
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:
Black Mirror
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride special
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Lip Sync Battle
Top Chef
The Voice
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time with Bill Maher
Saturday Night Live
The Award for Outstanding Children's Program:
Girl Meets World
Octonauts
School of Rock
Sesame Street
SpongeBob SquarePants
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
30 for 30
60 Minutes
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
Hamilton's America
Making a Murderer
The Award for Outstanding Digital Series:
30 for 30 Shorts
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Epic Rap Battles of History
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: ACADEMY
National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:
E:60
The Fight Game with Jim Lampley: A Tribute to Muhammad Ali
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Los Angeles Rams
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
VICE World of Sports