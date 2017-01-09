"Oh my God!"

Khloe Kardashian causes one starstruck contestant to come "two seconds away" from a panic attack on the premiere episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian! In this clip from the Jan. 12 premiere, contestant Will is preparing to meet host Khloe for the first time and when he sees her on the monitor, he can't control his excitement!

"That's her!" Will says. "I can't."

Looking back on that moment Will admits, "I'm actually shaking right now thinking about it because it was so insane. It was just one of those moments that you never forget in your life...because it's Khloe Kardashian."