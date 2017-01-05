Frye certainly has her hands full, but she wants other moms to know that it's just as important to have some alone time.

"I always try to encourage moms to love themselves. I think it's important to be empowered," she says. "We put everything into loving and supporting our kids, but we still have ourselves. I hope that I can inspire other mothers to make time for themselves and take the steps toward living a happier, healthier life."

Sometimes, though, you have to cheat on your diet. But Frye says her plan means she can cheat without the guilt. "I've always been a big fan of sweets, so it's hard for me to give them up completely when dieting," she confesses to us. "It's just another reason why Nutrisystem works so well for me. I don't have to give up dessert!"