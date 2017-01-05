Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana have brought even more greatness into the world!

The 50-year-old gave birth to her first child, a baby boy named Eissa Al Manna, on Jan. 3, and that means we have another little Jackson to add to the ever-expanding family tree.

Considering Janet is the youngest of the Jackson siblings and the last to welcome a child (so far), Eissa's cousins are all quite a bit older than him. His eldest cousin, Rebbie Jackson's daughter Stacee, is 46-years-old. However, Janet's brother, Jackie Jackson, was the most recent of the singer's siblings to have not one but two children. At 63-years-old, Jackie and his third wife, Emily Jackson, welcomed twins Jaylen and River into the world in 2014, giving Eissa his youngest cousins and the closest in age.