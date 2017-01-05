Craig Strickland and Helen Strickland had planned on having countless conversations together, but after his tragic death at the start of 2016, these were some of the last words they ever exchanged.

It was a year ago on Wednesday that the Backroad Anthem frontman was discovered dead from accidental hypothermia after his boat capsized in a lake during a hunting trip in Oklahoma. At the time, he was 29 years old and had just celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife a month earlier.