Ed Sheeran has been one mysterious musician for a little more than a year.
The "Thinking Out Loud" crooner went on a long hiatus in 2016, only performing once at the end of the year at the East Anglian Children's Hospices gala. He officially cut ties from Twitter on Dec. 13, 2015, only to return exactly one year later on Dec. 13, 2016. His tweet? A picture of a blue square. Although his Twitter picture remains the blue square, Sheeran has given fans a lot more since then, including an official announcement on New Year's Day that he'd be releasing a new album on Friday, Jan. 5.
Cue the freak out.
The next day, Sheeran tweeted a blue canvas with a black division symbol (÷), but since then, the redheaded singer has resorted to a series of cryptic tweets that we can only assume are lyrics to his new music. "When I was six years old I broke my leg..." he tweeted Tuesday, along with a video of the lyrics being written out over a similar blue canvas.
"The club isn't the best place to find a lover..." Sheeran wrote Wednesday with the same type of lyric video.
And early Thursday Sheeran simply tweeted, "÷".
So what does it all mean? Is ÷ the title of his new album? Sheeran's previous albums are named X (Multiply) and + (Plus), so it would be in theme with his symbolic choices. Some of the album could be autobiographical given his admission of breaking his leg when he was just a little kid, but it also could include some breakup anthems.
"The club isn't the best place to find a lover..." lyrics could either be Sheeran talking about regret or it could be him making an observation. Who's to say?
Either way, we can't wait to hear what Sheeran has in store for his fans in 2017. Welcome back!