Jimmy Fallon and Ellen DeGeneres just locked lips—well, teeth.

The Golden Globe Awards host visited the comedian for a round of the game taking the country by storm—Speak Out.

In the laugh-inducing segment, Fallon was tasked with reading phrases off of cards while wearing a mouthpiece that keeps players' mouths open and lips lifted. The sight alone is enough to inspire a chuckle. However, Fallon was a bit concerned.

"What is this thing? What am I shoving in my mouth? No one will tell me what this thing is," he asked with concern.

"I got it from my gynecologist," DeGeneres quipped as he buckled over with laughter.