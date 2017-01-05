The actress, who rose to major fame as one of the four spunky stars of the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its sequel, sat down on James Corden's late-night couch to dish on her virtual reunion with the gals on New Year's Eve.
As fans rang in the new year, Blake Lively shared a screenshot of a FaceTime chat between her, Ferrera and their fellow co-star Amber Tamblyn.
"This year has taught us a lot. But it's reminded us to practice something we've always known...'Love your pals. Love yourself,'" the mother of two captioned with a sweet reference to one of the fictional sisterhood's rules.
While the moment was picture perfect, Ferrera shattered the illusion when she claimed it was really a ploy to make her jealous.
"They called me, but you think it's nice, but really they were just calling me to make me jealous like, 'Haha, we're here and you're not,'" she quipped. "I mean—I think that's what they were trying to do."
"Those are not real friends," fellow guest Jim Parsons sounded off. "That is not a sisterhood," Corden retorted.
Of course, Ferrera was just teasing. "They're lovely. I love them," she promised. "They were saying 'Happy New Year. We love you. We're together.'"
Of course, seeing three quarters of the girl gang together only conjures up more desires for a third installment to the series. Basically, will they ever put those magic jeans back on?
"I have no information about that right now," Tamblyn told E! News in June when asked about a possible release date. "But I can obviously tell you that something is definitely in the works."
