If you thought things couldn't get any worse between Kenya Moore and her on again, off again boyfriend Matt Jordan this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, you haven't seen anything yet.
In this sneak peek at Sunday's new episode, exclusive to E! News, Kenya reveals to bestie Cynthia Bailey that tensions between the couple have skyrocketed to an all-time high after Kenya had her former beau's all-expenses-paid trip to Charlotte for the grand opening of Peter Thomas' new club rescinded. "I realized, ‘You know what, Matt? You have not worked a minute on yourself. You are not in the headspace to be around me, let alone in a public setting where we arguing could possibly ruin Peter's opening night,'" she explains.
To say that Matt didn't take the change in plans well would be putting it mildly. Kenya goes on to read the barrage of text messages she'd received since asking Peter to cancel the plane ticket and there's no denying it—they're pretty unsettling. Check them out in the video above.
Peter's grand opening drama isn't limited to Kenya, whom he's asked to host the event. Cynthia's also thrown in the mix when she's dismayed to learn that her ex-husband hasn't invited her to come along. Something tells us both unwelcome faces will make an appearance after all, though.
Elsewhere in the episode, Kandi Burruss feels betrayed by a former employee as she gears up for her Bedroom Kandi convention, while Sheree Whitfield prepares to drop a novel and Porsha Williams prepares to temporarily move back in with her mom. Also, Phaedra Parks finds herself on the receiving end of an unexpected guest of her own.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
