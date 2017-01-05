If you thought things couldn't get any worse between Kenya Moore and her on again, off again boyfriend Matt Jordan this season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, you haven't seen anything yet.

In this sneak peek at Sunday's new episode, exclusive to E! News, Kenya reveals to bestie Cynthia Bailey that tensions between the couple have skyrocketed to an all-time high after Kenya had her former beau's all-expenses-paid trip to Charlotte for the grand opening of Peter Thomas' new club rescinded. "I realized, ‘You know what, Matt? You have not worked a minute on yourself. You are not in the headspace to be around me, let alone in a public setting where we arguing could possibly ruin Peter's opening night,'" she explains.