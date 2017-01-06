It's 2017, and award season is upon us. It's time to take your look to the next level.

Here's the thing: The next level probably isn't what you think. Gone are the days of heavy makeup, dramatic smoky eyes and layering fake lashes. Today's red carpet is filled with subtle and elegant beauty that causes our favorite stars to appear more perfect than ever. Less is more. To elevate your makeup, you have to perfect the basics.

No one knows this better than Sir John, celebrity makeup artist and brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. "If you have one goal in 2017, it's to always make sure that you're amplifying the silhouette of your eyes, cheekbones and lips," he told us. "You want to maximize the impact of your already-beautiful features. That's the future of makeup."

With clients Olivia Culpo, Karlie Klossand Chrissy Teigen, we'll take his word. Lucky for us, Sir John gave us all the tips we need to create the perfect makeup look.