The Bachelor is no stranger to drama, and it started a little earlier than usual this year. Like, months earlier.

On this week's premiere, Nick was shocked to find that one of the 30 women vying for his heart was one he had already met and slept with at fellow Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alums' Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert's wedding, nine months before the show.

Liz, a 29 year-old doula, got out of the limo unsure if Nick would remember her, so she pretended they hadn't met before, only to find herself confronted by him later on. He wondered why she went on the show if she didn't even want to give him her number originally, but later gave her a rose so they could continue to figure things out.