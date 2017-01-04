Amber Rose is starting 2017 madly in love.
As the Dancing With the Stars alumna continues her new relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy, fans are getting some new details into this blossoming romance.
"It's amazing. It's so good," Amber shared with her co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue on Wednesday's Loveline. "It's been four months and I love his family and everyone is great."
She continued, "Right now, it's just absolutely amazing and I'm super, super happy."
The sweet messages come just hours after the model shared a sweet PDA-filled picture alongside her man. In an Instagram post, Val and Amber leaned in for a kiss with the caption, "My Love ❤."
Romance rumors first sparked between the two back in October when Amber was competing on Dancing With the Stars alongside her pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
If you couldn't already guess, Mak's brother is Val who went on to win the season with Laurie Hernandez.
Despite busy schedules, the couple has enjoyed quality time coast to coast including date nights at Halloween parties and even a visit to Peta Murgatrody's baby shower.
They also have shared a few romantic posts on Instagram proving these two are the real deal.
"I didn't want to put it out there because I wasn't sure about us yet," Amber admitted on Wednesday's Loveline. "It's so exciting though."