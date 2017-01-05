Forget the tights and the capes—it's time to meet the normal people of the superhero world.

Vanessa Hudgens stars in Powerless, NBC's upcoming comedy about the regular, non-super people living and working in the world of DC Comics characters, and E! News has your first look at the series!

Hudgens plays Emily Locke, the new director of Research and Development at Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises that develops products to help keep defenseless bystanders a little safer during a superhero battle. She quickly discovers that her big ideas are a little bigger than those of her boss (Alan Tudyk) and her coworkers (Danny Pudi, Ron Funches, and Christina Kirk), so it's up to her to teach the team that you don't need superpowers to be a superhero.