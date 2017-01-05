NBC
Forget the tights and the capes—it's time to meet the normal people of the superhero world.
Vanessa Hudgens stars in Powerless, NBC's upcoming comedy about the regular, non-super people living and working in the world of DC Comics characters, and E! News has your first look at the series!
Hudgens plays Emily Locke, the new director of Research and Development at Wayne Security, a subsidiary of Wayne Enterprises that develops products to help keep defenseless bystanders a little safer during a superhero battle. She quickly discovers that her big ideas are a little bigger than those of her boss (Alan Tudyk) and her coworkers (Danny Pudi, Ron Funches, and Christina Kirk), so it's up to her to teach the team that you don't need superpowers to be a superhero.
The 30-second promo, which makes its television debut tonight on NBC, features Emily arriving at Wayne Security for her first day and finding that her team's latest products don't quite work as advertised. An umbrella designed to protect from rubble has a habit of beheading its user, and a supposedly punch-proof suit apparently can only be used once.
While the products may not be up to snuff, we have no doubts about the cast. We have never known Danny Pudi, Ron Funches, or Alan Tudyk to be anything less than hilarious, and do we detect a hint of High School Musical's Gabriella Montez in the plucky Emily? We're just going to say we do, and we can't wait to see more!
Powerless premieres Thursday, Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.