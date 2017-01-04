Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Pull out your red carpet attire and prepare your acceptance speeches Hollywood, because award season is upon us coast to coast.
More than a few famous faces came together Wednesday night at the 2016 National Board of Review Gala to recognize some of the best films of the year.
One star who may want to prepare for a busy few weeks is the one and only Amy Adams.
The Arrival actress stepped out in a Marchesa pre-fall 2017 dress before accepting her award for Best Actress.
Jeff Bridges, Naomie Harris and Casey Affleck also traveled to Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City to accept their prestigious honors from special guests including host Willie Geist.
For 107 years, the National Board of Review has dedicated its efforts to the support of cinema as both art and entertainment.
Every year, this select group made up of filmmakers, students and film enthusiasts watch over 250 films before announcing their selections for the best work of the year.
During this evening's gala, Manchester by the Sea was crowned Best Film while Hidden Figures received Best Ensemble.
For much of tonight's attendees, this event is only the beginning to a long award season. Many of the winners are also nominated for awards at Sunday night's 2017 Golden Globes taking place in Los Angeles.
Before even more trophies are handed out this season, take a look at the complete list of National Board of Review winners here.