Don't mess with Octavia Spencer.

The Oscar winner shines in Hidden Figures, the new real-life drama about a group of African-American female scientists at NASA in the 1960s who were instrumental in John Glenn becoming the first American astronaut to orbit the earth.

And only E! News has an exclusive look at a scene in which Spencer, who plays mathematician Dorothy Vaughan, refuses a promotion to work on NASA's new IBM computers if she can't bring the rest of her segregated all-female team with her.