Whoever said beach houses are only for the summer clearly hasn't met Ryan Murphy.

Fans may know the prestigious writer for his work on hit shows like American Horror Story, Glee and Scream Queens. But when not delivering hit after hit on the small screen, the Emmy winner can likely be found perfecting his beach house in Orange County.

Thanks to Architectural Digest, viewers are getting an inside look at the Laguna Beach home that will have you craving summer. At the same time, we're getting a new sense of how much Ryan loves the beauty of design and decorating.

"The house has been a cream-and-black-leather tribute to Scarface, then a cozy beach shack inspired by Mildred Pierce, then, after a trip to Asia, a textural Balinese home, then a blue-and-white homage to Bel Air," Ryan wrote to the publication. "Moving trucks would show up, old furniture and art would be carted off to storage or sold, and a new vision would be carefully placed, scrutinized, and curated with feverish enthusiasm."