Douglas Friedman/Architectural Digest
Whoever said beach houses are only for the summer clearly hasn't met Ryan Murphy.
Fans may know the prestigious writer for his work on hit shows like American Horror Story, Glee and Scream Queens. But when not delivering hit after hit on the small screen, the Emmy winner can likely be found perfecting his beach house in Orange County.
Thanks to Architectural Digest, viewers are getting an inside look at the Laguna Beach home that will have you craving summer. At the same time, we're getting a new sense of how much Ryan loves the beauty of design and decorating.
"The house has been a cream-and-black-leather tribute to Scarface, then a cozy beach shack inspired by Mildred Pierce, then, after a trip to Asia, a textural Balinese home, then a blue-and-white homage to Bel Air," Ryan wrote to the publication. "Moving trucks would show up, old furniture and art would be carted off to storage or sold, and a new vision would be carefully placed, scrutinized, and curated with feverish enthusiasm."
He continued, "Then I would start thinking about doing it again. Design has always been a passion of mine, a place to pour anxiety and joy in equal measure. I'm a bit of an addictive personality, to the point where, when my business manager complained of my Laguna hobby, I replied, ‘I figure it's either furniture or cocaine.'"
With help from interior designer Cliff Fong, architect Mark Singer and the support of family, Ryan has ultimately turned a plot of land into a dream destination.
Set on two acres of land with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, the interior features a few signature items including a 1950's clay sculpture of Paul Robeson in the kitchen. The living room also features a Doug Aitken mirrored artwork.
As for the pool, it's perfect for entertaining and warm summer nights when a trip to the sandy shore is just a few steps too far. "The Laguna home was always a dream, purchased with my first real money (from the pilot of Nip/Tuck)," Ryan noted.
Read the full story and see more photos by visiting Architectural Digest's website.