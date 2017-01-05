Kendall Jenner Gets a Butt Tattoo for V Magazine

Kendall Jenner is getting a bit edgy in her latest modeling gig.
The 21-year-old is one of six women—including Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Lara Stone, Ellen Rosa, and Carolyn Murphy—to be featured on the multiple covers for V magazine's January 2017 issue. Each cover maintains a theme regarding the "eternalness of tattoos in an industry known for constant change." In fact, the issue chronicles the choices each cover girl has made in her life that reflect a personal rebelliousness for them.
Styled by Paul Cavaco, Kendall poses for photographer Mario Testino, wearing an off-the-shoulder black and white top with nothing but a pair of thong underwear.
Mario Testino for V Magazine
With dark, smokey eyes and long extensions, the supermodel shows off a massive snake tattoo on her upper thigh as a tattoo artist appears to continue the ink along her booty.
Kendall also opens up to the publication about various rebellious moments in the industry, including why she believes Rihanna is the queen of the rebels. "She manages to pull everything off," Kendall gushed about the singer. "She can do no fashion wrong!"
Meanwhile, Kendall has opened up about her rebellious moments in the past—you know, like that nipple piercing no one can get enough of. The model is no longer afraid to show it off, often donning see-through attire these days that pay it justice, but she did try to keep it a little under the radar at first.
"I was going through a period in my life, having a rough time, being a rebel and was like 'Let's just do it,'" she explained in an interview with Page Six in 2015.
However, she definitely admitted to getting nervous beforehand. "[I was] so terrified, I'm laying on the bed like 'Why am I doing this,'" she dished. "Honestly, it hurt, but wasn't as bad as everyone made it seem and maybe because everyone hyped it up and I thought it would be really, really bad. Then it wasn't as bad as I expected."