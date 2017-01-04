The Decker family is one fabulous foursome.
Jessie James Decker and her NFL star hubby Eric Decker are the proud parents to a pair of absolutely presh tots, 2-year-old Vivianne Rose and Eric Jr., 1. Lucky for fans of the lovebirds, Jessie isn't shy when it comes to treating her social media followers to bits and pieces of her little ones' biggest accomplishments.
From Vivi and Eric's first-ever trip to the Happiest Place On Earth to successful dentist appointments sans cavities, every major milestone is reason to celebrate in the Decker household. And why shouldn't it be?!
For an extra dose of celeb kid cuteness, check out 13 of Jessie and Eric's family firsts over the years below:
Vivianne's First Haircut: The country pop star's daughter was a total trooper during her first time to the hair salon. Looking good, girl!
Vivianne's First Dentist Appointment: Not a tear in sight! Viv was all smiles as she learned about the ins and outs of oral hygiene for the first time.
Decker Family's First Time Trick Or Treating: Best costume award goes to this crew, who paraded around their neighborhood last Halloween dressed up as the characters from Peter Pan. Tinker Bell, Captain Hook, Wendy and Peter to the rescue!
Vivianne's First Taste of Candy: Looks like Jessie and Eric have a sweet tooth on their hands, as their daughter couldn't help but love the taste of M&M's. "I like it so much!" she told her mama.
Eric Jr.'s First Birthday: For their little man's celebration, the Decker's let Eric go all out with a massive slice of chocolate cake. Yummy! Hey, you only turn 1-years-old once.
Decker Family's First Fourth of July: What better reason to pause for an adorable family photo opp than Independence Day?! Jessie and Eric's kiddos looked festive in their coordinating red, white and blue ensembles.
Decker Family's First Trip to Disneyland: Meeting Mickey Mouse is a day this lookalike bunch won't soon forget!
Jessie's First New Year's Eve With a Newborn: The "Lights Down Low" singer brought in 2016 a little differently than in year's past, but not to worry, she loved every minute of her cuddly night at home.
Decker Family's First Christmas: Sure, Jessie and Eric celebrated the holiday season when Viv was their only child, but when they became a fam of four, things just felt a lot more special.
Decker Family's First Thanksgiving: Jessie is one talented multi-tasker. From cooking up dinner, setting the table and tending to her babies, this busy mom makes it look all too easy.
Decker Family's First Halloween: Vivianne and her little bro (then just over 2-months old) looked cuter than ever as a princess and her frog in Oct. 2015.
Eric's First Flight: Not many newborns hop a private jet days after entering the world, but the Decker's aren't just any average fam.
Decker Family's First Photo as a Foursome: What a Kodak moment! Eric met his big sis for the first time when he was born in Sept. 2015 and the rest was history.