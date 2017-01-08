Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The 2017 award season is finally here!
The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are just hours away and they're already off to a roaring start.
The night's ceremony is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel located in glamorous Beverly Hills and Jimmy Fallon is all set as the host for the star-studded affair.
And between all of the buzz surrounding the most outstanding performances both in film and television, there definitely won't be a lack of famous faces in attendance.
La La Land's Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will surely bright up the red carpet as they rub shoulders with none other than Moonlight's Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.
The casts of the biggest shows on primetime—think Game of Thrones, This Is Us and Veep—will also be hobnobbing with fellow celebs at the big bash.
But enough about Tinsletown's biggest names, let's get to the winners!
Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award: Meryl Streep
Watch E!'s live 2017 Golden Globes red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT this Sunday. Following the ceremony on NBC, tune back in to E! for our live After-Party special at 11 p.m. And catch our Fashion Police special Monday, Jan. 9, at 8 p.m.