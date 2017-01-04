This is going to be the most beautiful year yet.
It's time to reflect on all of the ways we're going to be better in 2017. You're perfect the way you are, but c'mon, everyone has room for improvement. Maybe you've decided to put down your phone more like Zendaya. Or, maybe you're getting back into your workout regime per Kate Hudson. No matter your resolution, it's great to have positive intentions for this new year.
We want to help you reach your goals, so we came up with a few beauty products you can carry on your journey.
It's time to replenish your savings. We get it! The Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve is our "Best Lip Balm of 2016" and it's only $6!
Give your skin the hydration it needs to stay blemish-free. Awarded the "Best Moisturizer of 2016," the Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture works wonders on all skin types.
So you want to see more of the world? That's awesome. For those epic adventures, bring along the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater for an instant refresher. The spray also sets your makeup, so you can snap those Insta-worthy memories on your summer adventures.
Beyond being incredible for your skin, the GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment makes a great "girls' night" activity. So much fun!
Beauty regimes are much easier when your brushes and products are organized. Make the mornings easier with this chic, affordable makeup organizer from Target.
Get ready for your best year yet!