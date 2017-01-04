5 Beauty Products You Need to Achieve Your New Year's Resolutions

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Julianne Hough

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Lyle Menendez, Erik Menendez

Hear From Lyle Menendez for the First Time in 20 Years

ESC: Celeb Restaurants, Gracias

Eat Up: Tasty, Guilt-Free Meals That Celebs Love

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Beauty Products for Your New Year Resolutions

This is going to be the most beautiful year yet.

It's time to reflect on all of the ways we're going to be better in 2017. You're perfect the way you are, but c'mon, everyone has room for improvement. Maybe you've decided to put down your phone more like Zendaya. Or, maybe you're getting back into your workout regime per Kate Hudson. No matter your resolution, it's great to have positive intentions for this new year.

We want to help you reach your goals, so we came up with a few beauty products you can carry on your journey. 

Photos

E! Style Collective Beauty Awards 2016

ESC: Beauty Products for Your New Year Resolutions

Spend Less, Save More

It's time to replenish your savings. We get it! The Rosebud Perfume Co. Rosebud Salve is our "Best Lip Balm of 2016" and it's only $6!

ESC: Beauty Products for Your New Year Resolutions

Get Healthy

Give your skin the hydration it needs to stay blemish-free. Awarded the "Best Moisturizer of 2016," the Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture works wonders on all skin types.

Photos

Best Braids of 2016

ESC: Beauty Products for Your New Year Resolutions

Travel More

So you want to see more of the world? That's awesome. For those epic adventures, bring along the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater for an instant refresher. The spray also sets your makeup, so you can snap those Insta-worthy memories on your summer adventures. 

ESC: Beauty Products for Your New Year Resolutions

Spend More Time with Loved Ones

Beyond being incredible for your skin, the GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment makes a great "girls' night" activity. So much fun! 

ESC: Beauty Products for Your New Year Resolutions

Get Organized

Beauty regimes are much easier when your brushes and products are organized. Make the mornings easier with this chic, affordable makeup organizer from Target.

Get ready for your best year yet! 

TAGS/ Kate Hudson , Zendaya , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty