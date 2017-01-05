Prince Liam (William Moseley) is waging a silent war.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals, his quiet frustration with his brother, Prince Robert (Max Brown), over Kathryn (Christina Wolfe) continues to build during a game of darts.

"It's harder than I imagined settling back in," Robert confesses to Liam. "I miss dad. I wish he was here now [to] help guide us through. As least I've still got you."

He continues, "Mom's been filling me in on everything you've been doing, all your charity work. I'm proud of you. She thought maybe I should take it over considering my military service."