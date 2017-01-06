Eleanor's bed is getting crowded.

In this clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of The Royals, the princess (Alexandra Park) has an unwelcome reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Beck (Andrew Cooper), who shows up in her bedroom with no warning and no invitation.

"Your favorite!" Beck announces, waking her up with a plate of delicious bacon.

"Argh! Ha-hey!" she responds in surprise. "What are you doing here?" He confesses he's officially at the palace for her brother, Robert (Max Brown), but unofficially, he's come just to see her.