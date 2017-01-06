Eleanor's bed is getting crowded.
In this clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of The Royals, the princess (Alexandra Park) has an unwelcome reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Beck (Andrew Cooper), who shows up in her bedroom with no warning and no invitation.
"Your favorite!" Beck announces, waking her up with a plate of delicious bacon.
"Argh! Ha-hey!" she responds in surprise. "What are you doing here?" He confesses he's officially at the palace for her brother, Robert (Max Brown), but unofficially, he's come just to see her.
Eleanor is immediately skeptical. "Your best friend rises from the dead, but the only reason you're here is to see me, and a girl's really supposed to believe that?" she asks.
"A girl is," he responds confidently.
Beck then leans in to stroke Eleanor's hair, but she pulls away. "Darling Beckwith II, my first love, I don't think that you should just sort of waltz into my bedroom just because you're in town," she tells him. "I don't think that can happen anymore."
"How come?" he wonders. "It's not like you've got a boyfriend." But Eleanor confirms his suspicions with a silent look.
Beck is confused and immediately asks who he is. "Well, that's none of your business, nosy parker," she responds, simultaneously kicking him off the bed.
He angrily storms out of the room, pettily taking the bacon with him. But as he's leaving, Jasper (Tom Austen) catches his exit on the security camera!
Whoops!
Watch a brand-new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!