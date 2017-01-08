It's so good to be king, but who is the real one?
The palace was abuzz with chaos on Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals as Prince Robert (Max Brown) prepared to make his public debut on the balcony alongside his family after his presumed death. As the country speculated about the transition of power and his future queen, the resurrected monarch attempted to reconnect with his old love, Kathryn (Christina Wolfe), who was still grappling with her feelings for both Robert and Liam (William Moseley).
Meanwhile, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) had relationship drama of her own after an arrogant ex-boyfriend strolled back into town and challenged her romance with Jasper (Tom Austen).
Princess Eleanor received quite the surprise when she was woken up from bed by her old flame Beck (Andrew Cooper), who graciously greeted her with a plate of crispy bacon. Although he was in town to celebrate his best friend's homecoming, he was also eager to rekindle their relationship. However, Eleanor quickly cooled him off with the news of her new boyfriend. He angrily stormed out of her room, but not before Jasper caught him leaving on the security camera!
Meanwhile, Liam wasn't prepared to completely cut Kathryn out of his life, especially after she sent him a text asking to talk. He went over to her apartment where she revealed Robert had messaged her to meet. "We didn't do anything wrong," Liam reassured her. But Kathryn still felt incredibly nervous. "I'm so worried I'm going to say the wrong thing and just mess things up between you two," she admitted. "I don't want to get between brothers." Robert then arrived outside on his motorcycle to whisk her away for a private rendezvous. "I'm sorry," she told Liam as she left.
Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) attempted to coerce King Cyrus (Jake Maskall) into letting Robert have the prime position on the balcony during the public celebration. "Take this moment and secure your legacy as the wise steward who held the royal family together in the terrible months after Simon's death and the return of the rightful heir," Helena advised him. "The only alternative is for you to be the guy who tried, and most definitely failed, to tear this family apart. Robert should stand front and center." Cyrus reluctantly agreed to the queen's wishes. "I see your point," he conceded. "Robbie's great, and it's the right thing to do."
Despite that agreement, Cyrus soon after gave an on-camera interview in which he blatantly denied Robert's claim to the throne. "The kid is legally dead, and we're a nation of laws," he said. "Never in the history of this country has a sitting king been dethroned, unless it was on the battlefield. Well then, the battlefield it is." Game on!
Later, Jasper confronted Eleanor about Beck's visit in her bedroom. She promised that she kicked him out and guaranteed him Beck was only back in the palace for Robert. "I told him that I have a boyfriend, but if you like, I can put a lock on my door or perhaps wear a chastity belt?" she joked.
But Beck eventually learned from Robert that Jasper was the mystery man who had stolen Eleanor's heart, and once he had that information he decided to fight dirty. "A sir is what I am, my birthright," he told Jasper. "You, on the other hand, what do you have a right to? You're not good enough for her. Don't get above your station."
Robert had taken Kathryn to a secluded area away from the public eye. It was also the location where they shared their first kiss. "I know it wasn't a happy thing being my secret," he told her, confessing, "I had a lot of time to think when I was away, time to really understand what matters, imagining days like this. It really helped me to get through it all. I don't know if you're seeing anyone, and I don't have any right to ask you, but I bloody well missed you, Kay."
Liam went back to visit Kathryn after her date with Robert. They both agreed he needed to know the truth. Liam thought it would be best coming from him. "No matter the fallout, it should be me that tells him, brother to brother," he said. "The sooner, the better."
When Eleanor found out about Beck's insult toward Jasper, she immediately defended her man's honor. "Class isn't about who you are, Beck," she said. "It's about how you act. All of this means nothing without the behavior to back it up. Have some grace, a--hole!"
Nevertheless, Jasper was still feeling insecure. "I'm not too good for you, I am perfect for you," Eleanor told him. "And, you are for me. So, get all those other voices out of your head and listen to me." She also decided to give him inspiration for his next love letter with a sexy striptease in the throne room.
Helena was stressed out over Cyrus' refusal to cooperate, so Robert came up with his own plan to smooth things over and move forward without drama. "With father gone and Lucius too, I was hoping for some guidance from you," he told his uncle. "This is a highly unusual situation, and I don't have experience in such matters. I genuinely value your opinion."
Cyrus suggested they let the courts decide who should be king, and Robert agreed if it could be kept private. Robert later gloated to Helena that he had persuaded Cyrus into a privy council by making him think it was all his idea. "I have faith in England," he said. "And more importantly, I have faith in you, mother."
Liam was almost at his breaking point as the family prepared to take the balcony together. He was still dealing with being pushed back into his brother's shadow, and now he also had to come clean about his relationship with Kathryn. As he knocked back another gulp from his flask, Beck came over to taunt Jasper once more. "Maybe address his royal highness as such next time," he scolded. "Know your place."
Liam overheard and finally lost it. He charged at Beck and tackled him to the ground before Jasper had a chance to intervene. As soon as the scuffle was broken up, Robert pulled Liam aside. "I don't know what Beck said or did to deserve that, but he is not my brother. You are," he said. "So, what can I do for you, brother? Do you not want to go out there? Should I tell them that you're ill?"
"No, I can do this," Liam replied. "It's what I was born to do."
