It's so good to be king, but who is the real one?

The palace was abuzz with chaos on Sunday's all-new episode of The Royals as Prince Robert (Max Brown) prepared to make his public debut on the balcony alongside his family after his presumed death. As the country speculated about the transition of power and his future queen, the resurrected monarch attempted to reconnect with his old love, Kathryn (Christina Wolfe), who was still grappling with her feelings for both Robert and Liam (William Moseley).

Meanwhile, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) had relationship drama of her own after an arrogant ex-boyfriend strolled back into town and challenged her romance with Jasper (Tom Austen).

Keep reading for tonight's recap!