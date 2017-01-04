Kendall Jenner accidentally bumped into her ex Chandler Parsons earlier this week, but it looks like the chance run-in might have actually worked out for the best.

The supermodel was spotted grabbing dinner with basketball player on Tuesday night, just one day after running into him at a Beverly Hills Bentley dealership.

The pair were spotted leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood after Jenner attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against Parsons team, the Memphis Grizzlies, at the Staples Center. They were joined by Kendall's bestie Hailey Baldwin.