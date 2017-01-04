Roger / AKM-GSI, AKM-GSI
Kendall Jenner accidentally bumped into her ex Chandler Parsons earlier this week, but it looks like the chance run-in might have actually worked out for the best.
The supermodel was spotted grabbing dinner with basketball player on Tuesday night, just one day after running into him at a Beverly Hills Bentley dealership.
The pair were spotted leaving Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood after Jenner attended the Los Angeles Lakers game against Parsons team, the Memphis Grizzlies, at the Staples Center. They were joined by Kendall's bestie Hailey Baldwin.
Jenner went for a casual-chic look in cuffed jeans with a "Dior Addict" shirt, while Parsons—who split from Toni Garrn in November—donned a camouflage sweatshirt with black pants and gray tennis shoes.
After they left Craig's, TMZ reports they headed to Delilah and then 1Oak for a fun night out.
On Monday, Jenner and Parsons were photographed looking friendly after bumping into each other at the Bentley dealership.
Though we're told the entire store was closed for Jenner's visit, Parsons had been there for a period of time as well, and they walked throughout the store together.
"They were pretty friendly, very casual, but smiling and chatting like old friends," the onlooker explained, noting that the pair did not hug each other hello or goodbye. Rather, the moment simply appeared to be an unexpected run-in.
Meanwhile, Jenner has been making headlines regarding her relationship status another basketball star, Jordan Clarkson, as well as A$AP Rocky. She's been spotted out on date nights with both of them quite a bit lately, but we're told she's just having fun.
"Kendall is seeing a few people, and she's not exclusive with anyone at the moment," a source told us last month. "She's been going back and forth for a while with both Jordan and A$AP Rocky."