When it comes to family, Charlie Sheen is still winning.
Ex-wife and actress Denise Richards posted on her Instagram page late Tuesday a photo of the actor dining with her, their daughters Sam, 12, and Lola, 11, and her adopted daughter Eloise, 6.
"We've had a colorful year ...at the end of the day we're still a family.. @charliesheen #familydinner," Richards wrote.
Sheen had last week posted a sweet tweet that contained a photo of him and Sam posing together playfully.
Sheen and Richards, his second of three ex-wives, were married between 2002 and 2006. They split while she was pregnant with Lola in 2005.
Their post-marital relationship has been...complicated, including both super friendly moments and, at other times, actions that have landed them in court.
Last year, Richards filed court documents that claimed Sheen was not following through with the terms of a trust he set up for their two daughters, adding that he became hostile over the years and in 2015, had her and the kids evicted from a home next door to his, forcing them to rent a house for $15,000 a month.
Sheen's lawyer had told E! News at the time that Richards "always tries to use the children to get more money for HER." A source said Richards was "just trying to stick up for her kids and what was promised to them."
Richards also claimed Sheen sent her and their children scathing text messages, including one to Lola that allegedly said, "Have a merry Xmas with your loser f--k s--t mom ... your dad is a rock star genius ... your mom is a puss wart." Sheen did not respond.
On Father's Day 2015, Sheen reportedly tweeted that Richards was the "worst mom alive" and an "evil terrorist." He also said, "Brooke M is a sexy rok star whom I adore D Richards a heretic washed up piglet Shame pile Happy Father's Day!!!"
Sheen was referring to his third ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, the mother of 7-year-old twin boys Max and Bob. The children lived for a while with Richards in 2013 when she gained temporary custody of them after the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services had them removed from their mother's home. Mueller has battled substance abuse for years and is currently in rehab. The twins live with her mother.