Justin Timberlake might be known for his showstopping dance moves when he's performing, but it looks like his wife is some fierce competition.

Jessica Biel headed to the Staples Center with her hubby on Tuesday night to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on J.T.'s hometown team, the Memphis Grizzlies. While they spent most of the night giving us major #CoupleGoals while enjoying the basketball game, there was also a moment in which Biel gave her man a run for his money.

She must have got that feeling in her body because she began showcasing her dancing skills, proving she's got some serious moves to keep up with Timberlake.